× Police shoot man with ax accused of breaking into home, assaulting man

WILKESBORO, N.C. – Police shot a man accused of breaking into a Wilkesboro home with an ax and attacking a man.

Jacobo Torres Hernandez was shot by Wilkesboro police after he “advanced toward officers” and “raised the ax in an aggressive manner,” authorities said in a press release.

Officers were called to a home in the 2200 block of West NC Highway 268 at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday in connection to the incident.

A man inside the home was assaulted with an ax and taken to the hospital, according to a North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation press release.

Arriving officers encountered the suspect in the basement of the home and told him to stop and show his hands.

The suspect aggressively raised his ax and advanced toward officers, who then shot him, according to police.

The suspect was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Authorities have not released his condition.

The investigation is ongoing.