× NC State chooses Kevin Keatts as basketball head coach

RALEIGH, N.C. — Kevin Keatts was interviewed Friday and has verbally accepted NC State’s basketball head coaching job, ESPN reports.

On Feb. 16, it was announced that former NC State basketball head coach Mark Gottfried would not return to the program.

Keatts, 44, has led UNC Wilmington to the NCAA tournament the past two seasons.

Before being the head coach at UNCW, Keatts was an assistant coach under Rick Pitino at Louisville from 2011 to 2014.