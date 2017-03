Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Holly Hill Mall was evacuated Friday evening after a report of a person with a gun, according to Burlington police Assistant Chief Chris Verdeck.

Someone ran into a store in the mall yelling that someone had a gun, Verdeck said.

Verdeck said no gunshots have been heard and police have not located the person who claimed someone had a gun.

Burlington police have also not located anyone with a gun.

No injuries have been reported at this time.