Former ‘Power Rangers’ actor pleads guilty to killing roommate with sword

LOS ANGELES — An actor best known for his role as the Red Lion Wild Force Ranger in the “Power Rangers Wild Force” television series pleaded guilty on Thursday to stabbing and killing his roommate with a sword, KABC reports.

Ricardo Medina, 38, faces six years in prison after he killed his roommate with a sword after an argument in January 2015.

The victim, 36-year-old Joshua Sutter, followed Medina and his girlfriend into their room and forced the door open. Medina then grabbed a sword he kept in the bedroom and stabbed Sutter 10 times.

Medina originally said the stabbing was in self-defense. In January 2016, he was arrested and charged with murder.

The district attorney’s office said in a press release that the 38-year-old pleaded no contest but later corrected the plea to guilty, according to KTLA.

The former actor’s sentencing is scheduled for March 30.

