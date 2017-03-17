Dog yoga taking over LeBauer Park in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Yoga has never been more popular in the U. S., but have you heard of Doga?

“Doga is the union of body, mind and spirit with our dogs as the teachers,” says Megan Blake, a pet lifestyle coach, and yoga teacher.

With her partner, Super Smiley, by her side, Megan is hosting the first Doga class in the Piedmont Triad at LeBauer Park in Greensboro. The class is free and starts at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone can participate, with or without a dog. If you choose to bring your four-legged friend, please make sure it's on a leash and is calm and well-socialized with other dogs.

“Dogs show us how to connect on a deep level,” Megan says, "they remind us to connect to ourselves and that’s an amazing lesson.”

