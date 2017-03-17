× Deputies seize several pounds meth, cocaine from Winston-Salem man

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is behind bars after deputies seized several pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine from his residence following a high-speed chase and multi-vehicle crash, according to a press release.

On Thursday, deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a BMW at the Dollar General located at 7400 Old Greensboro Road in Thomasville.

During the stop, 28-year-old Daniel Rocha, of Winston-Salem, was found to be in possession of marijuana and cocaine. While investigating, Rocha failed to comply with orders, got back in his car and led authorities on a high-speed chase.

After determining the pursuit was careless, deputies called it off.

Several minutes later, Rocha lost control of his vehicle on Friendship Ledford Road at Gumtree Road and crashed into another vehicle. No injuries were reported.

When deputies arrived at the scene, Rocha attempted to run away but was quickly caught and taken into custody. He was carrying a pillowcase filled with 3.6 pounds of heroin.

Rocha and his passenger, Jonathan Ramirez, were taken to the Davidson County jail.

The duo was charged with trafficking heroin by possession, trafficking heroin by transportation, maintaining a vehicle for keeping controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

In addition, Rocha was charged with speeding 120 mph in a 45 mph zone, failure to maintain lane of travel, failure to stop at a stop sign, reckless driving to endanger, fleeing to elude and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Deputies later searched a residence at 4668 N. NC Hwy 109 in Thomasville and seized four pounds of meth, 2.2 pounds of cocaine, 277 grams of marijuana, several rifles and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Rocha’s additional charges include:

Two counts of trafficking cocaine

One count of trafficking methamphetamine

One count of possession with intent to sell marijuana

One count of maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance

One count of possession of drug paraphernalia

One count of possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

Rocha was taken to the Davidson County jail on a $2.5 million bond while Ramirez jailed on a $1 million bond.