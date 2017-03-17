× Deputies investigate vehicle break-ins reported in eastern Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an increase in vehicle break-ins in eastern Guilford County in the past week.

The suspects have targeted residential neighborhoods in the area of Burlington Road, Mt. Hope Church Road, Liberty Road and Williams Dairy Road, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Deputies said most cases involved vehicles that were left unlocked with valuable items in plain view. Most the crimes happened between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., according to deputies.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Sgt. J. Hamlett with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 641-2685 or (336) 420-4138.