× Burlington man wanted for alleged attempted murder of father

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man is wanted by police for allegedly trying to kill his father, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Burlington police have obtained warrants for Bobby Michael Wilson, 56, for attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

On Friday at 8:22 a.m., officers with Graham and Burlington police came to the 200 block of East Hanover Road in reference to a victim with gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers located 76-year-old Larry Wilson, of Burlington, inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso. The victim was transported by EMS to UNC Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Burlington police confirmed the victim is the suspect’s father.

Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to call Burlington police at (336) 229-3503.