Bill would make it illegal to drive slow in left lane in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — Do you ever get frustrated with slow drivers in the left lane that won’t get over?

A bill filed Thursday in the General Assembly, SB 303, would make it would illegal to drive below the speed limit or impede the “steady flow of traffic” while traveling in the left lane.

The bill defines impeding the steady flow of traffic as such:

“A person is ‘impeding the steady flow of traffic’ if the person knows or reasonably should know that he or she is being overtaken from the rear by a vehicle traveling at a higher rate of speed.”

The bill would apply to most four-lane highways with medians in the state.

Violating the law could result in a $200 fine.

If passed, the bill would become law on Dec. 1, 2017.