Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- We first met Mimosa last fall.

The baby bongo has grown quite a bit since then and even has a new playmate.

The North Carolina Zoo now has two calves named Mimosa and Mojito -- and both are thriving.

Right now they only have one mother as Mimosa's mother unexpectedly died after giving birth, but Pepper takes care of both babies.

In the wild, they're aren't many bongos left, so the NC Zoo's growing herd is a big deal.

Learn more in today's Zoo Filez.