Aldi reopens store off University Parkway in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bernice Whitley was one of the first early morning shoppers to visit the Aldi grocery store off University Parkway on Thursday for its official reopening, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

The store at 5622 Hanes Mill Road is one of three in Forsyth County that are being renovated as part of Aldi Inc.’s $1.6 billion nationwide plan to remodel and expand more than 1,300 locations by 2020.

“The changes are great,” said Whitley, a frequent Aldi shopper, who lives in Walkertown. “Things are organized and everything is in the right place. You don’t have to search around for everything. It’s right here.”

Whitley said she likes the fact that the store is brighter, has wider aisles and is well-stocked.

Aldi intends to remodel its 10 stores in the Triad by the end of 2017 — a nearly $14 million investment, including $6.7 million in Forsyth County — with the goal of enhancing the shopping experience for customers.