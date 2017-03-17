× 14-year-old Davidson County girl tries to kill father, stepmother

LINWOOD, N.C. — A 14-year-old Davidson County girl is accused of trying to murder her father and stepmother, according to a press release.

On Tuesday, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a 14-year-old girl requested assistance to murder her parents.

After an investigation, deputies determined she made numerous threats via digital communications and expressed a desire to have her parents murdered.

The girl was arrested on Thursday and charged with one count of solicitation to commit a murder.

She was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. She has a March 21 court date.

Due to her age, additional information has not been released.