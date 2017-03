Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many little girls want to be just like their mom.

From trying on her shoes, to playing in her closet, and even testing lipsticks.

But these days, it seems like girls are getting into makeup at a younger age.

With thousands of beauty tutorials online, it's easy for them to pick up on the latest beauty hacks.

So, what is the appropriate age to let her wear makeup?

Learn more in today's Mommy Matters.