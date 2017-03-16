Watch live: April the giraffe’s behavior has zoo staff ‘on edge’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe continues to progress toward giving birth to a fourth calf.

The live stream from Animal Adventure Park has been going for more than two weeks with April still not giving birth to the calf.

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville began streaming Thursday, Feb. 23 on YouTube, showing April the giraffe preparing to give birth.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit.”

April’s fans have stayed loyal to the live stream, waiting for the big moment. As of 1:25 p.m. Thursday, there were more than 112,000 people watching.

During the zoo’s Thursday morning update, staff says they were “on edge” after some April showed some “very interesting behavior” overnight.

The post read:

What a long evening! Many of you were up with us around 1:30 am EST and the following hours, and witnessed some very interesting behavior that had us on edge. Though, this morning, all has seemed to settle. We will continue to watch and monitor throughout the day.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. April is 15 years old and Oliver is five years old.