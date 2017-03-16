WATCH: Angry customer throws ‘under-seasoned’ fries, destroys register at Zaxby’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON COUNTY, N.C. -- An angry customer threw food and damaged a cash register at a Georgia Zaxby's restaurant because her fries weren't prepared correctly, police say.

The woman initially went through the drive-thru but later went inside to complain about her food, WGCL reports. Once inside, she asked for a refund and was declined.

That's when the moment turned violent and she yelled explicit words, threw food and punched the register.

When asked about the reason for the outrage, police say, "the French fries did not have enough seasoning salt on them," according to WSB-TV.

Authorities are still trying to identify the woman, who now faces one charge of damage to property.