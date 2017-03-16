Violent crime up in High Point, victims’ families want more communication with police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – "We're grieving, we still hurt, we still go through nightmares," said Rosalind Hoover.

Hoover's long-time partner, Donte Gilmore, was murdered in High Point a month and a half ago.

"He was my buddy, my best friend, my lover, my mate," Hoover said.

Over the last year and a half, the City of High Point has seen an ongoing spike in violent crime.

"Our increases have been in aggravated assaults with guns and robberies with guns," said Assistant Chief Larry Casterline.

Aggravated assaults with guns are up 135 percent and robberies with guns are up more than 300 percent compared to this time last year.

"What we do is about data, information and focus and focusing on the right people for the right reasons," Casterline said.

The department has launched a three-phase strategy that showed where violence is most common. They have arrested more than a dozen violent drug users and criminals since.

"Being very focused and strategic about what you're doing brings you to the right people and if you are working with the community then you are generating good community relations," Casterline said.

Meanwhile, people like Hoover feel they are not getting enough attention from police.

"They need to get out of their cars, communicate, the main thing here is communication with the community," she said.

Hoover says families of other murder victims have the same problem. Trouble getting in contact with officers and interacting with detectives.

"Talk to these mothers, these sisters, these brothers who are still grieving," she said.