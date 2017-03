Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – An SUV was destroyed when the car hauler rig it was loaded on hit the railroad bridge on Business 85 south near Surrett Drive.

The SUV was one of four Nissans on top of the double-decker car hauler.

The railroad bridge between South Main Street and Surrett Drive is listed on the signs as having a clearance 13-feet-8-inches.

No other vehicles were damaged in the accident.

Car on trailer destroyed when car hauler hits bridge on Bus85 in High Point. pic.twitter.com/Xf2PnStMoT — Chris Weaver (@chris8video) March 16, 2017