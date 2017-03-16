NCAA in Greensboro would have brought in $14.5 million

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The city of Greensboro is missing out on a lot of money this weekend because of House Bill 2.

The tens of thousands of people who would be making their way to Greensboro today for the NCAA tournament are going to Greenville, South Carolina.

The Greensboro Area Convention and Visitor Bureau says the NCAA would have brought in around $14.5 million.

Volunteer groups are even losing money because of the move. Non-profits sell concessions at the coliseum to make money for their organizations.

A local wrestling club coach says his students and their parents sell snacks to pay for things like camps and tournaments. They would have worked this weekend, if they could.

“We have to work a lot smaller events to make up for this one or two day very large event,” said Todd Carter, the club wrestling team coach. “We’re probably looking at a couple thousand… $3,000 we are missing out on.”

It’s not just the wrestling club volunteers missing out, about 18 groups volunteer selling concessions at the coliseum, ranging from church members to dance teams.

The Greensboro Sport Commission is focused on keeping, what they describe as, a positive relationship with those in charge of the tournaments.

“It's hard to build a reputation of being a great venue and a great host site, that's history you never want to lose,” said Kim Strable, the president of the Greensboro Sports Commission.

Stable wants to see the tournament games back at coliseum.