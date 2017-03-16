Mother who abandoned 2-year-old daughter in grocery store arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- The mother who abandoned her 2-year-old daughter at a busy California grocery store was arrested Tuesday afternoon, KTLA reports.

Chiengkham Vilaysane, 31, who is facing child endangerment and child abandonment charges, was arrested at a local bank after a teller recognized her from various news reports.

According to family members, Vilaysane was recently kicked out of the home due to drug and alcohol abuse problems, and mental issues.

The mother can be seen on surveillance video walking into the Food 4 Less with the toddler by her side on Sunday. While inside the store, the girl wandered off. Police say the mother never tried to find the toddler and instead continued to shop.

"When the mother was shopping, a good Samaritan brought the child to her and the mother responded, 'Oh, just leave her,'" Officer Ryan Railsback said in a statement. "The mother deserted the toddler after she paid for the groceries."

Railsback said police believe the mother intentionally left the toddler at the store.

The 2-year-old girl was able to identify the woman as her "mommy," when she was shown a surveillance image.

The girl was placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.