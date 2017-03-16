McDonald’s Twitter account takes shot at Trump: ‘You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President’

The McDonald’s Corporate Twitter account appeared to take aim at President Donald Trump Thursday morning, calling him “a disgusting excuse of a President.”

The tweet, which was issued around 8 a.m., read, “@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands.”

oh my it’s even pinned pic.twitter.com/tGv6EdpZEm — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 16, 2017

The tweet was briefly pinned at the top of the fast food giant’s feed before it was deleted.

McDonald’s Corporate responded to the original tweet at 10:22 a.m., saying the account had been “compromised.”

“Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this.”

Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this. — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017

Interestingly enough, Trump was involved in a McDonald’s commercial in 2002.