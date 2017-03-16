Massive 12-foot great white shark lingers off Myrtle Beach coast

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — One great white shark has spent the last several weeks off the Myrtle Beach coast and it doesn’t look like he has plans to leave quite yet.

The 12 feet long, 1,300-pound shark was first tagged by researchers off the coast of Hilton Head on March 3, according to OCEARCH. Wednesday evening, the shark, fittingly named Hilton, once again pinged in the area.

The OCEARCH website has a short bio about the massive fish:

Hilton was caught off the coast of Hilton Head, SC during the Lowcountry Expedition. Hilton was named after the local community who has graciously welcomed us. Hilton was also tagged on the anniversary of Lydia.

Over the last several weeks, Hilton has been slowly moving north, pausing to spend several days near Myrtle Beach, WBTW reports.

