× Man who was shot, run over in Greensboro dies

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A man who was shot in the face and run over by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Greensboro has died.

Archery Monyae Thompson, Sr., 40, died Thursday, two days after he was found in the roadway with life-threatening wounds, according to Greensboro police.

Officers were called to Julian Street near Omaha Street shortly after noon Tuesday in reference to the incident.

It was determined that the victim was both shot and run over. He was taken to Moses Cone Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information about a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crime can contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.