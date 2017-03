× Lexington man hit by vacuum cleaner during domestic assault

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington man was struck in the head with a vacuum cleaner during a domestic assault on Wednesday, according to a press release.

Police say 42-year-old Donny Gene Bryant was upset that his wife was not taking care of the family, so he grabbed her feet, jerked her out of the bed and shook her. While trying to escape, Bryant was hit by the vacuum cleaner.

Bryant was charged with domestic assault.