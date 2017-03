RALEIGH, N.C. — A huge four-alarm fire broke out in downtown Raleigh Thursday night.

The fire happened at a building under construction at 400 W. North St., WTVD reports.

Many people took to social media on Thursday night sharing photos and videos of the blaze, which is blanketing downtown Raleigh in smoke and ashes.

Editor’s note: Some tweets below contain videos with graphic language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Downtown Raleigh watch tower crane fall pic.twitter.com/GsLRCEQwuL — Danny Horton (@Danny51legend) March 17, 2017

Massive fire in downtown #Raleigh tonight. I hope everyone in the adjacent buildings is okay pic.twitter.com/33hxBjR4VD — Jay Nakai (@JayNakai) March 17, 2017

So Raleigh is on fire pic.twitter.com/vZ6905FNS0 — Tyler Breazeale (@tyler_breazeale) March 17, 2017

Downtown Raleigh is having a huge fire! I pray everyone is safe!!! @ABC @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/wjszAz54o9 — NINI ❤︎ (@ninialazae) March 17, 2017