High-end apartment complex coming near Friendly Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A complex of high-end apartments is coming to Greensboro.

The Hawthorne of Friendly Center Apartments will take up the empty lot at Northline Avenue and Hobbs Road, just a few steps away from the shopping center.

The developer, Hawthorne Residential Partners of Greensboro, confirmed construction should begin within the next 60 days.

The four-story complex will feature 188 studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom units, with rent between $1,000 and $2,000 each month.

The complex is set to open and be ready to rent in late 2018.