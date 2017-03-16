Aycock Middle School students work to raise awareness of different cultures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Aycock Middle School community is very diverse.

Students at the school are from all backgrounds and from various countries.

When you ask students where they are from, you might get a little surprised. So, students like Umnia Juma are helping classmates find their voice.

She is helping with an ongoing effort to raise awareness of the different cultures found throughout the school.

"We thought that instead of just coming to school every day and learning normal stuff we could just make it a little fun or easier for people to get to know each other," she says. "Instead of just judging them they can talk to them about their culture."

