Aspiring model, 19, killed by train during modeling shoot on railroad tracks

NAVASOTA, Texas – A 19-year-old aspiring model was hit by a train and killed while posing for photos on the railroad tracks.

The Eagle newspaper reported that Fredzania Thompson was fatally hit by a freight train Friday in downtown Navasota, Texas.

The woman was on a set of train tracks and moved from one track to another when she was hit, according to the paper. She died on the way to the hospital.

“She was very helpful to her siblings,” her mother, Hakamie Stevenson, told the paper. “She was very outgoing, and made sure that everything was taken care of with them. She was a leader.”

Thompson was a student at Blinn College in Brenham, Texas and wanted to pursue a modeling career.

She died three days before she would have turned 20 and recently found out she was pregnant with her fiance’s baby.