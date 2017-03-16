3-year-old girl lived alone with dead mom for days, believed mom was sleeping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. -- An East Hartford mother was found dead in her own home and police believe her 3-year-old daughter was living alone in the same apartment for "quite some time."

The East Hartford Police Department told WFSB the little girl didn't show up to day care and that's when police were called to the home on Monday.

When they arrived, investigators found the 3-year-old daughter in the home with her mother, who had been dead for "some time."

Neighbors told WFSB the complex is quiet and most people know one another.

"It's horrible because I knew them and I told her if anything is ever wrong bang on the ceiling three times," resident Susan Tash said.

Tash said she has been in shock since she heard the news about her upstairs neighbor.

"I was working so when I came home the police had come and gone by that time," Tash said. "And I heard that they found the girl above me deceased for two weeks and the baby was there by herself."

The child survived by eating cereal and believed her mother had been sleeping, Lt. Joshua Litwin told WTIC.

She was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford. Doctors found her dehydrated, but she's expected to be OK.

The mother was identified as 37-year-old Twanna Toler on Thursday, according to WTIC.

While police are still investigating, investigators said they don't believe there was any foul play.

"I was mortified. It hit me hard because the noise upstairs and I felt kind of responsible," Tash said. "But, there is nothing I can do now."

Police are waiting on the autopsy report and hope to have more information.

Department of Children and Families are also involved, but they couldn't talk about the case.