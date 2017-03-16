× 2 arrested in connection with vases stolen from Winston-Salem, Clemmons cemeteries

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police have arrested two men in connection with a string of stolen vases from cemeteries in Winston-Salem and Clemmons, according to a press release.

On Jan. 24, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office received a report that around 64 bronze vases were stolen from grave plots at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. Shortly after, the Winston-Salem Police Department also received reports that dozens of flower vases were stolen from graves at Oakland Memorial Gardens.

Though the exact number of vases is unknown, people with loved ones buried at Oakland Memorial Gardens tell FOX8 that as many as 150 vases appear to have been stolen.

Following an investigation, 42-year-old Adam Dale Binkley and 24-year-old Austin Scott Binkley were arrested and charged with larceny in connection with the stolen vases.

Adam is in jail on a $20,000 secured bond while Austin is under a $15,000 secured bond.