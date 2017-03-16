× National alert issued for 15-year-old missing girl believed to be with former teacher

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Authorities are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who may be with a 50-year-old former teacher.

WSMV reported that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for Mary Catherine Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins.

A nationwide “Be On the Lookout” alert has been issued for Thomas and Cummins.

The teenager was reported missing on Monday and an Amber Alert has been issued in Tennessee and Alabama.

Police believe Thomas may be with Cummins, a former teacher who was recently fired after allegations of sexual contact with Thomas.

“Having last been seen on Monday morning, the individuals could, frankly, be anywhere,” said the TBI in a news release on Thursday.

Cummins is believed to be armed with two handguns and may be driving a silver Nissan Rogue with a Tennessee license of 976ZPT.