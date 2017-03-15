× Woman dies after crash in Winston-Salem grocery store parking lot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman has died from her injuries after a crash in a Winston-Salem grocery store parking lot earlier this month.

Nina Cheek Oakley, 90, of Winston-Salem, was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle accident in the parking lot of the Harris Teeter on Grant Hill Lane on March 1.

According to a news release from Winston-Salem police, Oakley’s vehicle hit the Harris Teeter building and then rolled back into a parked vehicle in the parking lot.

Oakley died on Tuesday, the release said.

No other injuries were reported in the accident.