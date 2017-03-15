Woman charged after listing boy, 14, as father of her unborn child

HOLLYWOOD, Ala. – A pregnant woman in Alabama has been charged with raping the underage father of her unborn son. AL.com reports 19-year-old Mekenzie Guffey applied for Medicaid this month and listed a 14-year-old boy as the father.

Authorities say Guffey was introduced to the boy by a mutual friend at a McDonald’s in December. Police chief Jason Hepler tells WAAY that Guffey estimates she had sex with the boy about 20 times since then.

Guffey would allegedly pick up the boy from his house, drive to a remote area near a nuclear power plant, and have sex in her car, according to WAFF.

Police say she and the boy also exchanged nude photos. Guffey was arrested on Friday and charged with rape, sex abuse, enticing a child for immoral purposes, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, possession of child pornography, and dissemination of child pornography.

She faces up to 20 years in prison. Hepler tells AL.com that Guffey “was proud of [the boy] being the father”—until police got involved. (A man who allegedly posed as Justin Bieber has been charged with 900 sex offenses.)

This article originally appeared on Newser: Woman Lists 14-Year-Old Boy as Father of Her Unborn Child

