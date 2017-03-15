× Winston-Salem man accused of sexual exploitation of a minor

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 37-year-old Winston-Salem man is accused of committing numerous sexual acts with a minor, according to a press release.

On Tuesday, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office opened a report involving a 16-year-old girl being the victim of various sexual offenses. Early Wednesday morning, Jason Michael Clapp was arrested and charged with nine counts of first-degree exploitation of a minor. The charges include the act of producing child pornography, the release states.

There will also be charges sought against Clapp for the assault of the 16-year-old girl dating back to 2012.

He is in jail on a $1,000,000 secured bond.