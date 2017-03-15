Winston-Salem boy provides water, hugs for local garbage truck ‘heroes’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- For three-year-old Caleb Gwyn, Wednesdays are a bit like Christmas.

Each week, the toddler waits for a City of Winston-Salem garbage truck to come by his house.

His fascination began last summer when the family was sitting outside eating a popsicle and the truck pulled up.

"The guys were sweating and Caleb instantly jumped up and dropped his popsicle on the ground," his mother said. " He went inside and grabbed three bottles of water and went back out with them."

He's been doing it ever since.

"Every Wednesday we get up and the first thing he does is look out the window to see if our trash truck friends are here," she says.

And the crew looks forward to seeing little Caleb.

His mom says they are truly his heroes and thinks he may one day become a trash man.