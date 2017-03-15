Watch live: Zookeepers note April the Giraffe ‘at the end of the pregnancy’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe continues to progress toward giving birth to a fourth calf.

The live stream from Animal Adventure Park has been going for more than two weeks with April still not giving birth to the calf.

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville began streaming Thursday, Feb. 23 on YouTube, showing April the giraffe preparing to give birth.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit.”

April’s fans have stayed loyal to the live stream, waiting for the big moment. As of 9:25 a.m. Wednesday, there were more than 48,000 people watching.

Zookeepers reported “no significant changes” Tuesday evening but believe “we are at the end of the pregnancy.”

The post read:

We remain in a holding pattern. No significant change from this morning or last night, though all signs are still present – suggesting we are at the end of the pregnancy. Slight discharge, swelling, pulsing, etc. Keepers reported that baby is very active this evening. April remains in STELLAr (did you get that snowstorm joke) condition. We remain under the attack of Snowstorm Stella. All animals are safe and comfortable, keepers remain on site this evening to continue to ensure proper conditions.

An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. April is 15 years old and Oliver is five years old.

Here is Wednesday morning’s update: