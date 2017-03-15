Wake Forest falls to Kansas State 95-88 in NCAA Tournament

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Wake Forest Demon Deacons had a good run, defeating solid teams such as Louisville and Miami over the course of the season, but in the end, they fell 95-88 to the Kansas State Wildcats in the NCAA Tournament’s First Four.

The Demon Deacons, making their first NCAA Tournament since 2010, allowed Kansas State to shoot a blistering 66 percent from the field and take 36 total free throws.

Wake Forest sophomore forward John Collins played well, recording a game-high 26 points on an efficient 9-13 shooting night. and the team made an even more impressive 29 of 32 free throws, but the effort wasn’t enough as the Wildcats won the back-and-forth slugfest in Dayton, Ohio Tuesday night.

The team finished the 2016-2017 season with a 19-14 record.

As the tournament pushes on, eight more ACC teams have the chance to claim the title as the best team in the country.

North Carolina, Duke, Louisville, Florida State, Miami, Notre Dame, Virginia and Virginia Tech remain in the NCAA Tournament.

The Tar Heels, who finished in first place in the ACC regular season, faces No. 16 Texas Southern in Greenville, South Carolina on Friday. Duke plays against No. 15 Troy in Greensville, South Carolina on Friday.

