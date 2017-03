GREENSBORO, N.C. — A vehicle hit Yum Yum Better Ice Cream in Greensboro Wednesday afternoon, according to Assistant Greensboro Fire Chief Dwayne Church.

At 1:42 p.m., a driver hit the building when they believed their vehicle was in reverse but it was instead in drive, Church said.

A building inspector was checking the damage as of 2:10 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Yum Yum Better Ice Cream has closed and a sign on the building says it has been condemned.