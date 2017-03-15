× Toddler found dead on porch after wandering from NC home

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was found dead outside a North Carolina home early Wednesday morning, WSOC reports.

Authorities were called to the home in Burke County around 7:45 a.m. and found the toddler dead on the porch.

Someone driving by the home spotted the child and called 911.

Investigators think the boy, who had turned three the day before, wandered outside sometime during the night and may have died as a result of exposure to the cold. Overnight wind chill values were below zero.

When they got to the home, the front door was open and the mother was still asleep inside, deputies told WSOC.

The name of the child has not been released.