Teens on the hunt for summer jobs in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Right now is the prime time for high school students to find that summer job.

"I'm doing community plays right now," said Torren Melton, a junior at Page High School who attended the school career fair Wednesday. He has dreams of being an actor but right now is looking for a summer job. "Just something to get me going."

The career fair included 26 vendors from local businesses to the military, police and fire departments.

"It was hot and heavy," said student Sydney Deberry, who tried on firefighters' gear. "I don't think I could go into a fire. At least I tried, always got to try new stuff."

Teachers hope the career fair will give students an idea of what direction they need to go for a certain field.

"We do have several companies that are hiring," teacher Latasha Yancey said. "The students were actually given a list ahead of time to fill out job applications for the hiring companies here today."