Swedish interns become high school students for a day at ABSS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- Twice a year, Sandvik sends a group of interns to its tool shop in Mebane. But this time, the Swedish engineering company got a request from their interns they were not expecting.

Three Swedish interns asked could they spend a day at Alamance-Burlington School System's Career and Technical Education Center or C-TEC. Turns out, it was a great idea.

"It was amazing," said Julio Vasconcelos, an engineering manager based in Sandvik's Mebane location. "Because they said many of the equipment they saw here was the same they have back home.”

ABSS students like Isaac Kellogg asked their Swedish guests a lot of questions about their high school in Sweden.

Darrell Thomas is the principal at C-TEC. He believes ABSS students can learn a lot from their Swedish peers.

"We can experience the global perspective in many facets. But this gives them a true life perspective with peers of their own age so they can have a real conversation and the comparison between the two,” Thomas said.

While this is the first time the Swedish interns have visited the high school, Sandvik and C-TEC are planning another visit when the Swedish interns return.