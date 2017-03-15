× Suspect arrested in Randolph County fatal hit-and-run

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run that happened on March 4, according to Highway Patrol Master Trooper Chris Knox.

Israel Bernal Velazquez, 20, of Asheboro, is charged with felony hit-and-run.

The accident happened on N.C. 49 near U.S. 421 at about 8:30 p.m. on March 4.

Diana Lynn Rego-Lockamy, 35, of Asheboro, was killed in the accident.

The Highway Patrol, with the help of the NCDOT, put an electronic message board on N.C. 49 near where the accident happened with a description of the suspect vehicle.

A person noticed the message board and later saw a vehicle with damage that matched the suspect vehicle description at a Randolph County business.

The person took down the vehicle’s information and gave it to the Highway Patrol.

Following an investigation, Velazquez was arrested and charged.

Velazquez is being held in the Randolph County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.