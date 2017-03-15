In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses the chance for a new John Deere dealership to come to High Point, Duke Energy's surcharge proposal and the Federal Reserve's interest rate increase.
New John Deere dealership coming to High Point, Duke Energy surcharge proposal and more
