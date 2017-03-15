NC infant receives lifesaving heart transplant moments after church prays for her

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina couple believes the power of prayer helped save their little girl and ensure she received the heart transplant she needed.

After finding out Ella Leitner had a large mass in the left ventricle of her heart, parents Mike and Melanie decided to put the infant’s name on a transplant list in November, WBTV reports.

As Ella’s body began to fail, the couple called doctors at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte to tell them the little girl was getting worse.

“I had actually called into cardiology and I had said, ‘she’s getting worse. She’s gray all the time and she’s not breathing well and she’s making these gasping sounds,'” Melanie told WBTV.

While at church on Jan. 29, the pastor of Melanie and Mike’s Mooresville church stopped the service and began praying over the family. At the same time, another prayer was being said as the Charlotte hospital was dedicating its new MedCare aircraft — the aircraft would be used to pick up Ella’s new heart several hours later.

On the way home from church, the couple received news that would forever change their lives.

“Celine, our other coordinator, called and said we got the offer for the perfect heart for Ella,” Melanie said. “If this wasn’t a God moment, I don’t know what could be.”

Ella, now one years old, is doing well.

