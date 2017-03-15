McDonald’s worker jumps through drive-thru window to save cop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DORAL, Fla. -- A McDonald's employee in Florida went above and beyond on Tuesday after noticing an off-duty police officer in medical distress.

Pedro Viloria, 22, was working the drive-thru window at McDonald's when the officer, who was buying food with her two kids, began to struggle to breathe.

"I see she's like inflating her neck, like trying to breathe, like 'ahh,' and basically I thought something was going wrong," Viloria told WPLG.

The officer then went unconscious and her foot slid off the brake, prompting the car to begin rolling forward.

When he put together what was happening, Viloria jumped out of the drive-thru window to help.

After realizing she was unconscious, he rushed back into the restaurant to get help.

Thankfully, a customer who was a paramedic was able to assist the officer.

After being revived, the officer was taken to a local hospital. Her identity and condition have not been released.