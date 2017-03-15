Local farmers battle the cold, lose crops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s been a rough week at Persimmon Branch Farm in Denton.

Owner Curt Jack says cold weather Tuesday night killed most of the peach blooms on his farm.

“We've lost most likely 100 percent of our peach crop,” Jack said.

He says it’s a devastating loss because it’s the second year in a row that cold weather has wiped out most of his crops.

“Last year was a complete loss,” Jack said. “We didn't open at all last year.”

Although he still has some apples and asparagus left, he says losing all his peaches means losing most of his income.

Ninety percent of the farm’s profit comes from peaches.

“It's more frustrating than anything else,” Jack said.

At Rudd Farm in Greensboro, owner Kenneth Rudd says he’s been able to save most of the strawberries on his six-acre farm.

“This cold spell right here is the worst that we’ve ever had to try to protect strawberries from,” Rudd said.

He uses row covers and his sprinkler system to protect the crop.

“When that water freezes, it gives it a little bit of heat off and it will keep at 32 degrees and won’t let it go any colder and that’s warm enough to save the bloom,” Rudd said. ​