Guilford County working on animal overpopulation problem

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- The Guilford County Animal Services Animal Advisory Board is working on a solution to the major animal overpopulation problem in Guilford County.

Last year more than 10,000 animals were brought into the shelter. Animal Services Director Drew Brinkley says 5,000-6,000 of those were strays -- animals that most likely have an owner out there looking for them.

Brinkley says the problem is not enough pet owners are spaying or neutering their animals. He says about 70 percent of the strays in the shelter are not fixed and when they leave the shelter they may end up contributing to the problem.

Brinkley will propose a change to the shelter's redemption fee structure at the county commissioners meeting Thursday night. The changes would make the cost of getting back a pet that is not fixed $75 compared to the $30 fee for a pet that is sterilized.

The fees go up for animals that have been reclaimed before.

Brinkley says the goal is to get people to spay and neuter their pets before they end up at the shelter.

"We are hoping that by raising awareness before we actually implement these changes, if they're approved, that's where the incentive comes in," he said.

The proposed changes also allow owners who get their pet fixed within 30 days of the fine to get a $50 rebate.

Brinkley says this was the fastest way the animal advisory board could begin to make a dent in the overpopulation problem.

"This is something that we could do relatively easily to begin the process while we consider other larger changes that may take place," he said.

Brinkley says the board plans to propose similar fee changes to animal control violations in April.

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners meeting is Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Old County Courthouse in downtown Greensboro.