Greensboro community center opens its doors to those stuck in the cold

This week's freezing temperatures can be dangerous, especially for the local homeless community.

A Greensboro community center has opened its doors to those in the cold but needs more volunteers to keep them running.

The Greensboro Interactive Resource Center is flying a "white flag," indicating it's open all night. The staff makes the decision to open the center for 24 hours if the "feels like" temperatures reaches below 25 degrees for at least two hours.

Tuesday night, about 81 people sought shelter and slept at the center. Staff anticipates more people will stay Wednesday night as the word gets out that they're open.

"We know we're still missing some people who are still out in tent encampments, but with certain outreach programs that we have we're able to bring them in," said Victoria Etayen, a social worker. "But I have plenty of clients who I know end up in the emergency room in situations where the weather has been too cold."

The IRC always needs volunteers, especially this week with more people coming.

To help, contact their volunteer coordinator at (336) 332-0824.