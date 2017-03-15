× Davidson County man charged with kidnapping, threatening his elderly mother

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Davidson County man is accused of threatening his 76-year-old mother and not allowing her to leave her home, according to a press release.

Johnny Bean Jr., 47, of Linwood, is charged with second-degree kidnapping, communicating threats and interfering with emergency communication.

On Tuesday, Davidson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the house on Sidney Ellis Drive to conduct a welfare check on an elderly woman.

Upon arrival, she told deputies she was, “in fear for her life.”

Bean was arrested and taken to jail on a $25,000 bond.