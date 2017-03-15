× Burlington man accused of stealing guns from Walmart display case

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man is accused of breaking into a Walmart display case and stealing guns and ammunition early Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

Police responded to the Walmart at 530 Graham-Hopedale Road around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, officers saw James Darnell Lane exiting the store with a rifle in each hand and multiple rounds of ammo in his pockets. He was arrested without incident.

Lane was taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center with injuries sustained while breaking the display glass.

He will be charged with two counts of larceny of a firearm, one count of larceny by defeating anti-theft device and one count of injury to personal property.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3503 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.