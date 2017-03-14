Winston-Salem nonprofit gets new support to feed kids on weekends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- For families struggling to put food on the table, the weekends can be the toughest – knowing that children may not have enough to eat until Monday.

H.O.P.E. (Help Our People Eat) provides weekend meals for children in Forsyth County and is getting new support from a local church.

Volunteers from Mount Olive Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, where Dr. Charles E. Gray is pastor, meet on Saturdays to prepare lunches and deliver them to families the same day.

Charles Gray, the grandson of Dr. Gray, helped get the church involved with H.O.P.E. to serve children who live near the church.

“We started on Jan. 21 of this year to start every Saturday feeding kids in Southgate Apartments, in that area of Winston-Salem,” Gray said.

“The churches play a big part. Not only do they help us with our volunteer service, some churches also help us monetarily,” said Susan Frye, president of H.O.P.E.

Although H.O.P.E. is only in its third year, the need has increased.

“We feed over 1,000 children every Sunday,” Frye said.

That’s why community support from churches and other groups remains important for the organization to serve more children and families in need.

“It’s definitely just very fulfilling and I do feel like I’m serving my duty as a Christian,” Gray said.

H.O.P.E. covers 18 different sites on Sunday.

For more details on locations or how to get involved visit hopews.org.